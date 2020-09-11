Solaris introducing mild hybrid buses

Solaris is introducing the Solaris Urbino mild hybrid. The first Urbino hybrid was displayed in 2006. Back then, Solaris was the first European producer offering a serially produced bus with a hybrid (diesel-electric) drive. New generations of hybrid buses have been part of Solaris’ offer ever since.





However, the mild hybrid is a new solution. It is the response to needs of operators and carriers offering services of public transport for innovative urban transport vehicles which minimize the impact of such transport on the environment, while at the same time allowing to generate considerable savings and to reduce fuel consumption.

When the bus brakes, the mild hybrid system generates and stores power, whereas when the bus accelerates, the system will assist the diesel engine. Owing to this arrangement, the manufacturer has achieved a reduction of fuel consumption. In contrast to regular hybrid buses, mild hybrids are characterized by a lower power of the electric drive unit, whose chief task it is to relieve strain on the diesel engine.

The launch of the mild hybrid model will enrich the existing portfolio of Solaris low-emission combustion-engined vehicles: the Urbino hybrid and the Urbino CNG. These are low-emission vehicles that stand out on account of their great operability, and at the same time their economical operations. The Solaris Urbino mild hybrid will fill up the existing portfolio of the manufacturer.