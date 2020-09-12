Electrify America expands home charging offerings with launch of Electrify Home

Electrify America has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of a new business unit called Electrify Home. Electrify Home leverages the full power of Electrify America’s industry experts, technical knowledge, and strategic collaborations to deliver fast and effective home charging products.

Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the US, is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access.

The introduction of Electrify Home follows the launch of the company’s first Level 2 Home Charger last year and is part of Electrify America’s continued commitment to driving EV adoption by making ownership as convenient as possible.

Electrify America's Level 2 EV Charger provides up to 7.6 kW charging power for capable vehicles. Tested and Certified to meet UL standards for safety (UL 2594, UL 2231-1&2), it is SAE-J1772 compliant.The charger is priced at $449.





As part of the launch, Electrify America will feature an Electrify Home web store on its existing website where customers can shop Electrify America’s Level 2 Home Charger, offering a simple and efficient purchase approach for existing and prospective EV owners. The Electrify Home web store offers a one-stop solution to charging at home.

At the Electrify Home web store, electric vehicle owners can solve their home charging needs:

Purchase: Buy the Electrify America Level 2 Home Charger

Install: Arrange charger home installations through Qmerit

Support: Get customer support 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Features of the Electrify America Level 2 Home Charger include:

Flexible installation options: For easy installation, the L2 home charger comes with a standard NEMA 14-50 supply power plug, compatible with the 240-volt outlets commonly found in households. The unit can also be hardwired by a licensed and qualified electrician and comes with a docking station that allows for wall-mounting.

Indoors or outdoors: The home charger is equipped with a NEMA 3R enclosure, allowing it to be mounted inside or outside. A 24.6-foot long cable makes it easy to reach and plug in your car.

Colored light that indicates charging status: An LED color indicator makes it easy to view charging status, with a ring around the charger that lights up blue while the car is charging and lights up green when the battery is full.

Three-year warranty, 24-hour support: Electrify America offers a three-year warranty and 24-hour customer support.

Beyond its Electrify Home offerings, Electrify America will continue to grow its public network of ultra-fast EV chargers with a goal to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging station sites with about 3,500 chargers by December 2021.