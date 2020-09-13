VWG Oldenburg acquires 15 MAN CNG hybrid buses; MAN Lion’s City 12 G with EfficientHybrid technology

Verkehr und Wasser GmbH (VWG) in Oldenburg, Germany has acquired 15 new MAN Lion’s City 12 G EfficientHybrid natural gas buses. The new buses have a crankshaft starter generator on board that converts braking recuperation energy into electrical energy.

When the new MAN buses brake, then that is a real benefit for us. In addition, the standard stop-start function ensures almost silent stop phases at stops and traffic lights. —Michael Emschermann, Managing Director of VWG

The intelligent energy management of the EfficientHybrid module uses the energy created through recuperation during braking and then stored in ultracaps to supply the on-board network. Since the stored electricity is also used while driving, the natural gas engine has to generate less energy and fuel consumption is further reduced.

VWG Oldenburg is one of the natural gas pioneers and has committed itself to sustainable mobility: In 2004, when the decision was made to put only natural gas-powered buses into service in the following years, MAN was already represented on the market with corresponding vehicles.

Four years ago, VWG Oldenburg converted its entire fleet of 112 buses to natural gas drive. Bio natural gas has been used since 2013.

The 12.2m Lion’s City for Oldenburg have the 6-cylinder natural gas engine E1856 LOH with 280 PS (206 KW) and the Votih D854.6 Sensostop automatic transmission with retarder on board. The new natural gas vehicles with Euro 6 engines are almost emission-free.