Clean Energy signs deals for more than 20M gallons of renewable natural gas in past 45 days

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. announced new and extended contracts for more than 20 million gallons of Redeem renewable natural gas (RNG) to accommodate the continued demand across key business segments for the ultra-low carbon fuel produced from organic waste.

Alpha Lion, which carries mail for the US Postal Service between the Northwest United States and Southern California, is adding 16 new natural gas trucks to its fleet through Clean Energy’s Zero Now program and is expected to use more than 700,000 gallons of Redeem annually. The program will provide significant fuel savings and have a positive impact on Alpha Lion’s environmental impact in the region.

Zero Now is a program that brings the price of a heavy- or medium-duty natural gas truck at parity with a diesel truck while offering a guaranteed fuel discount for the duration of the agreement. Alpha Lion will also participate in Clean Energy’s Zero Now TouchPoint program, in partnership with the Natural Gas Vehicle Institute (NGVi), to provide Alpha Lion with first-class hands-on customer service pertaining to their purchase of new natural gas heavy-duty vehicles.

Other developments: