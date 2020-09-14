Daimler electric trucks & buses log more than 7M customer kilometers

Worldwide, Daimler battery-electric trucks and buses have already logged more than seven million customer kilometers (4.3 million miles). As part of its electrification strategy, Daimler Trucks plans to offer electric vehicles in all its main sales regions by 2022: from the FUSO eCanter in the light-duty segment, the Freightliner eM2 in the medium-duty segment, and the Mercedes-Benz eActros and the Freightliner eCascadia in the heavy-duty segment.





As one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, we have the ambition to be the innovation and technology leader also with alternative drive systems. For example, our locally CO 2 -neutral city bus eCitaro has been in series production since 2018 and electrifies public transport in many cities. With our electric trucks, we aim to offer our customers electric vehicles that are on a par with conventional trucks in terms of availability and performance as well. This motivated us to place electric trucks in the hands of customers at an early stage. Thanks to our global presence, customers all over the world are testing various vehicle concepts in diverse practical applications. This represents a strong competitive advantage. Thanks to the close dialog with our customers and the many test kilometers we have covered, important findings have been flowing directly into the series development of our electric trucks for several years now. —Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG and Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG

The Mercedes-Benz eActros and eEconic. Mercedes-Benz Trucks was the world’s first manufacturer to present a heavy-duty electric truck at the IAA Commercial Vehicles Show in 2016. With the all-electric eActros truck, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is demonstrating that heavy-duty distribution transport for urban areas can already be locally emission-free.

The eActros, which has a range of approximately 200 kilometers, has been proving its worth as a locally CO 2 -neutral alternative for urban distribution transport in a wide range of practical applications with various customers in Europe since 2018. Series production is scheduled to start in 2021.

The first practical applications of the Mercedes-Benz eEconic low-floor truck, which is based on the eActros, were announced in 2020 and are planned for next year. Series production is scheduled to start in 2022. The eEconic is mainly used as a waste-collection vehicle in urban waste-management. This is very suitable for battery-electric trucks due to the comparatively short and planned routes of about 100 km with a very high proportion of stop-and-go operation.

Electric FUSO eCanter. The light-duty FUSO eCanter had its world premiere in September 2017 and is being delivered to numerous customers worldwide. This all-electric light-duty truck is FUSO’s answer to the public need for locally emission-free trucks for light urban distribution traffic.

As part of a small series, more than 170 FUSO eCanter light-duty trucks are already in use with numerous customers in Japan, the United States and Europe, and more of them will be handed over successively. The range of the 7.49-ton truck of 100 kilometers reliably covers the requirements of customers in urban distribution transport. With a fast charger, the charging time can be reduced to about one and a half hours. The eCanter is produced in Kawasaki, Japan and in Tramagal, Portugal.

Freightliner eCascadia and the eM2. In the United States, the heavy-duty eCascadia and the medium-duty eM2 were premiered in Portland in June 2018. Both electric trucks are currently undergoing practical tests with customers in the United States. The test fleet comprises 38 vehicles in a variety of applications including regional and local distribution, food distribution and parcel delivery. The vehicles have a target range for series production of up to 370 km (eM2) and up to 400 km (eCascadia). Series production of the eCascadia is scheduled to start in mid-2022 and of the Freightliner eM2 in late 2022.

Mercedes-Benz eCitaro. With the all-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro Daimler Buses has been offering a locally emission-free city bus for environmentally friendly public transport in cities and metropolitan areas since 2018. The eCitaro is based on the Citaro urban bus which has proven itself time and again. It is the first and only fully-electric urban bus to be developed and manufactured in Germany.

The urban bus celebrated its world premiere as a solo vehicle two years ago.