Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
UWO team reveals the phase evolution process of a prenucleator for fast Li nucleation in all‐solid‐state lithium batteries
GMC to unveil HUMMER EV on 20 October; crabwalk teaser

Lithium-ion battery capacity for new BEVs sold in US reached a record high in 2019

15 September 2020

With a 1% increase in sales and increasing battery pack size, all-electric vehicles (EVs) captured a record amount of total plug-in vehicle battery capacity sold in 2019, 17.4 gigawatt-hours, according to analysis by Argonne National Laboratory.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) accounted for a smaller portion of total plug-in vehicle battery capacity due to their lower sales volumes and because they require smaller battery packs than EVs, since they have gasoline-powered engines to extend total vehicle range.

PHEV sales decreased 32% from 2018 to 2019, about the same as the decrease in PHEV battery capacity.

Calendar year 2018 was the first full year of Tesla Model 3 sales, which accounted for the large increase in total battery capacity between 2017 and 2018.

Fotw1151

Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Assessment of Light-Duty Plug-In Electric Vehicles in the United States, 2010 – 2019, June 2020.

Posted on 15 September 2020 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Market Background, Sales | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)