Ballard launches high-power density fuel cell stack for vehicle propulsion; 4.3 kW/L; Audi partner

Ballard Power Systems launched the FCgen-HPS, a high-performance, zero-emission, proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell stack, to provide propulsion for a range of light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in an industry-leading volumetric high-power density of 4.3 kilowatts per liter (4.3 kW/L). This marks another power density milestone for Ballard over decades of PEM fuel cell product innovation.

The FCgen-HPS was fully designed and developed by Ballard to stringent automotive standards in the company’s Technology Solutions program with Audi AG. Ballard currently holds the right to use the FCgen-HPS for a variety of applications, including bus, rail, marine, mining, construction and aerospace vehicles, along with stationary power applications.

Ballard also signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Audi to expand its right to use the FCgen-HPS in all applications, including commercial trucks and passenger cars.





FCgen-HPS high-performance fuel cell stack

In addition to its leading high-power density, the FCgen-HPS offers:

High power output: up to 140kW maximum power level, with scalability to multiple power blocks. It can be configured to different power outputs to meet customer requirements;

High efficiency of 52% at the beginning of life, based on the LHV;

High operating temperature: up to 95 ˚C maximum operating temperature, which allows for more efficient and smaller cooling systems; and

Rugged cold weather capabilities: -28 ˚C freeze start capability with fast power ramp.

The FCgen-HPS delivers significant value through advancements made by Ballard in membrane electrode assemblies, or MEAs, and carbon bipolar plates. While the FCgen-HPS establishes a new industry standard for power density, we continue to move the yard sticks at Ballard on stack design, with continuous improvements on power density, durability, operating parameters, freeze start capabilities, efficiency and total lifecycle costs. At Ballard, we believe we have industry-leading talent to design PEM fuel cell stacks and systems that offer best performance and value for our target markets. —Dr. Kevin Colbow, Ballard CTO

Ballard and Audi expect to sign definitive agreements in 2020 formalizing the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding referenced above.