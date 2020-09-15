Hyundai launches new Tucson with short & long wheelbases, ICE, hybrid & plug-in hybrid powertrains

Hyundai Motor Company launched the all-new Hyundai Tucson. The fourth-generation compact SUV (C-SUV) is a global model, with a long-wheelbase variantand a short-wheelbase variant for meeting various customer needs. It offers roominess, state-of-the-art digital experiences and an array of powertrains, including internal combustion, hybrid and plug-in hybrid.





2022 Tucson

The all-new Tucson is an important launch for Hyundai as the model is among its most popular, racking up global sales of more than 7 million units since its original launch in 2004.

The new Tucson offers Smartstream 2.5-liter, direct-injected, four-cylinder, gasoline powertrain and 1.6-liter, turbo, direct-injected, hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains. The 2.5-liter engine has an estimated output of 190 PS and an estimated torque rating of 182 lb.-ft. This engine is coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission for excellent efficiency and acceleration.

The 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain produces an estimated 180 PS, with a combined powertrain output of 230 PS. It also produces 195 lb.-ft. of torque from the gasoline engine and 258 lb.-ft. of torque from the combined hybrid powertrain. This new powertrain uses Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology that manages valve opening duration for optimal power, efficiency and emissions with minimized compromise.

Tucson was tuned to deliver agility and stability. Hyundai applied its first-in-class E-Handling technology for HEV and PHEV models to help improve steering response and directional stability when cornering or in adverse driving conditions. Tucson drivers get further assistance from Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel-drive system that provides sure footing on various road surfaces and conditions. While HTRAC previously supported Eco / Comfort / Smart / Sport driving modes, the latest version adds Mud, Sand and Snow in some markets.

The Hyundai SmartSense safety feature suite includes: Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian detection, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot View Monitor, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Surround View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (RPCA), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), High Beam Assist (HBA), and Driver Attention Warning (DAW).

The all-new Tucson is available with advanced technology features including Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Advanced Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go and Safe Exit Warning (SEW).

The all-new Tucson goes on sale in Korea in September as a 2021 model. It will go on sale in the US and other global markets as a 2022 model starting from the first half of 2021.