Fisker to establish new technology center in San Francisco

Fisker Inc. announced details surrounding its first dedicated engineering and technology center, to be located in the Mission District of San Francisco. This facility will be the focal point and development center for the company’s software and vehicle electronics, including both in-car and Fisker data center elements.

With the development of our first vehicle progressing at speed and the company scaling accordingly, we are now establishing the facilities that can support our expansion. As a company born in California, we wanted to draw on all the diversity, creativity and technical capability this state is famous for. We’re calling the San Francisco office ‘Source Code’ – which also marks the start of a naming convention for all our facilities going forward. —Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc.

Fisker is planning a portfolio expansion to a four-vehicle range by 2025. In addition to the Ocean SUV, the four-vehicle lineup will include a super-sports sedan based on the EMotion concept, an extreme sports crossover and a new segment-changing lifestyle pickup truck.





Fisker Ocean

Each vehicle will be delivered utilizing durability-tested platforms, battery packs and component systems from industry-leading technology suppliers and automotive firms, with specific Fisker engineering input.

Fisker’s Design and Engineering teams are developing Fisker-specific IP and customer features, consistent with the Fisker brand. In creating its FF-PAD (Fisker Flexible – Platform Adaptive Design) development process, the company has enabled itself to be platform agnostic and intends to make the final selection on the platform for the Ocean shortly, consistent with the intended start of production, projected for Q4 2022.