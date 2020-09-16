Proterra unveils ZX5 next-generation battery-electric transit bus

Proterra introduced its newest battery-electric transit vehicle: the Proterra ZX5 electric bus. The ZX5 bus, Proterra’s fifth-generation battery-electric transit vehicle, features a new streamlined vehicle design and maximizes the amount of energy that can be stored on board the vehicle to increase power and range.





The 40-foot Proterra ZX5 can be equipped with 660 kWh of energy storage to deliver up to 329 miles of drive range, which represents the most energy storage and longest drive range of any 40-foot electric bus available in the market today.

The ZX5 is available to customers today as a 35-foot and 40-foot bus and in models featuring 440 kWh and 220 kWh of energy storage capacity.

The new ZX5 features a more streamlined body design and a lower vehicle height that enables greater route access, as well as new shocks and enhanced ergonomics to provide riders and drivers with a smoother riding experience. The ZX5 is also equipped with an additional front port for vehicle charging, offering greater flexibility and optionality for transit customers.

The ZX5 also offers faster acceleration and greater horsepower than earlier Proterra electric vehicle models, plus industry-leading hill-climbing abilities to tackle steep terrain.

The ZX5 can be configured with Proterra’s standard ProDrive drivetrain or a DuoPower drivetrain. The DuoPower drivetrain delivers nearly twice the horsepower and five times better fuel efficiency than a standard diesel engine. The DuoPower drivetrain features two electric motors that deliver an impressive 550 horsepower, accelerating a ZX5 bus from 0 to 20 mph in under six seconds. In addition, the DuoPower drivetrain can propel a bus up a 25% grade, making it a suitable option for routes with steep hills.

The Proterra ZX5 features Proterra battery systems, which have been proven on the road through more than 13 million miles in service for mass transit.

With more than 120 customers throughout North America, Proterra has sold and delivered more battery-electric buses in North America than any other manufacturer.