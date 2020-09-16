Volvo Cars introduces new in-car Advanced Air Cleaner technology; measures PM2.5 inside cabin
16 September 2020
Volvo Cars has introduced a world-first premium air quality technology in its cars, allowing Volvo drivers to breathe clean and healthy air inside their cars and clean the air of their cabin ahead of their journey.
The company’s new Advanced Air Cleaner technology comes with a sensor that measures PM2.5 levels inside the cabin, creating a feature not available in any other car currently on the market.
In China, where PM2.5 measurements and related information services are well-established, Volvo drivers can also compare air quality inside the cabin to that outside the car.
Indicating the amount of fine particulate matters in the air, PM2.5 is a widely-used measure for air quality. Globally, many urban areas suffer from PM2.5 values that exceed recommended levels by the World Health Organisation, underlining the need to minimize their impact.
Available on all 90 and 60 Series Volvo models based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) since this spring, the Advanced Air Cleaner cleans out fine particulate matters from the cabin. Due to a synthetic fibre-based filter and ionization, up to 95% of all PM2.5 particles are kept out of the cabin.
This optimizes air quality inside the car, limiting the adverse health effects that are associated with air pollution and fine particulates. Cleaner air inside the car also helps to advance safe driving, as healthy and fresh air can help boost driver concentration.
Drivers of relevant Volvo models can also use the Volvo On Call smartphone app (where available) to easily schedule an extra cleaning of the cabin air ahead of their journey. The app then tells drivers about the actual PM2.5 levels inside the cabin after cleaning.
How can Tesla have had P95 HEPA filters since 2016 but Volvo can go ahead and say it is world first?
Posted by: Pinewold | 16 September 2020 at 04:56 AM