Volvo Cars introduces new in-car Advanced Air Cleaner technology; measures PM2.5 inside cabin

Volvo Cars has introduced a world-first premium air quality technology in its cars, allowing Volvo drivers to breathe clean and healthy air inside their cars and clean the air of their cabin ahead of their journey.

The company’s new Advanced Air Cleaner technology comes with a sensor that measures PM 2.5 levels inside the cabin, creating a feature not available in any other car currently on the market.





In China, where PM 2.5 measurements and related information services are well-established, Volvo drivers can also compare air quality inside the cabin to that outside the car.

Indicating the amount of fine particulate matters in the air, PM 2.5 is a widely-used measure for air quality. Globally, many urban areas suffer from PM 2.5 values that exceed recommended levels by the World Health Organisation, underlining the need to minimize their impact.

Available on all 90 and 60 Series Volvo models based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) since this spring, the Advanced Air Cleaner cleans out fine particulate matters from the cabin. Due to a synthetic fibre-based filter and ionization, up to 95% of all PM 2.5 particles are kept out of the cabin.

This optimizes air quality inside the car, limiting the adverse health effects that are associated with air pollution and fine particulates. Cleaner air inside the car also helps to advance safe driving, as healthy and fresh air can help boost driver concentration.