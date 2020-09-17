Electrify America introduces new pricing structure featuring kWh pricing in 23 states and DC; reduced rates for states with minute-based pricing

Electrify America introduced a new pricing structure designed to provide electric vehicle (EV) owners with consistent and transparent rates across its public brand-neutral fast-charging network.

Customers will now experience more competitive rates and overall savings in most cases as Electrify America now offers kilowatt-hour (kWh) pricing, depending upon the state where the EV is charged. Plus, all session fees have been eliminated.





Kilowatt-Hour Pricing—Rates as Low as $0.31 Cents Per kWh. Electrify America will now charge customers in 23 states plus the District of Columbia by the kilowatt-hour. This update reflects a growing preference by EV drivers for kWh pricing, which bills customers by the quantity of energy they use to charge their vehicle, similar to gas station pricing on a per-gallon basis. More than 78% of charging on the Electrify America network takes place in states where kWh pricing will be implemented. Rates start at $0.31 per kilowatt hour.

In the remaining states where the company operates, Electrify America will continue to offer pricing on a per-minute basis with customers billed for the time spent charging. The network is introducing a simplified per-minute pricing structure with two power levels and reduced per-minute rates across the board, replacing the previous three-tiered power level pricing. Rates start as low as $0.12 per minute.

The simplest way to access these new competitive prices is by downloading the Electrify America mobile app which makes charging with Electrify America even easier. EV drivers can find a charging station, identify the number of chargers currently available, begin a charging session and track its progress all from the mobile app.

Electrify America continues to expand its public network of ultra-fast EV chargers with a goal to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging station sites with about 3,500 chargers by December 2021.