Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Guidehouse forecasts second-life-battery capacity CAGR of 75.7% for EV batteries and 61.3% for PHEV batteries by 2030
Denyo and Toyota jointly develop and start verification tests for fuel cell power supply vehicle that uses hydrogen to generate electricity

Ford confirms construction of Rouge EV center to be home of electric F-150; production by mid-2022

18 September 2020

Ford celebrated the production start of the all-new F-150 at the Ford Rouge Center and confirmed construction of the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center where it will build the all-electric F-150 by mid-2022.

Ford-Rouge-Electric-Vehicle-Center-Rendering

Rendering of the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

The new manufacturing center at the Dearborn-based Rouge Center, once complete, will add 300 jobs and is part of a $700-million investment in building the all-new F-150 lineup, including the first F-150 PowerBoost hybrid. The new jobs will support battery assembly and production of the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid and fully electric F-150.

The electric F-150, which is undergoing tens of thousands of hours of torture testing and targeting millions of simulated, laboratory and real world test miles, will be more powerful than any F-150 available today and deliver commercial and personal customers the lowest expected lifetime total cost of operation among F-Series trucks. Additionally:

  • Ford will debut new technology on the electric F-150 that allows mobile power generation so customers can use their trucks as a power source for places from campsites to jobsites when needed.

  • The all-electric F-150 will feature dual electric motors targeted to deliver more horsepower and torque than any F-150 available today, the fastest acceleration, and the ability to tow heavy trailers.

  • Electric vehicles including the electric F-150 require significantly less maintenance than a typical gasoline engine, creating more than 40% savings for its lifetime total cost of operation.

  • A giant front trunk (frunk) on the electric F-150 adds even more cargo-carrying versatility and security to help protect and move valuable items.

  • Like the rest of the all-new F-150 lineup, the electric F-150 will continuously improve over time with fast over-the-air updates.

A newly released study from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) found F-Series, America’s best-selling truck since 1977, is among the most valuable consumer goods in America and a key employment driver. Among the specific findings:

  • Up to 14 US jobs are supported by each direct Ford F-Series employee. This equates to about 500,000 total jobs attributable to Ford’s F-Series alone. Overall, Ford supports 1 million US jobs.

  • Of the more than two million full-sized pickup trucks assembled in the US last year, Ford assembled nearly half—twice as many as any other automaker.

  • The best-selling F-Series contributed nearly $50 billion to the US GDP.

  • The F-Series franchise alone generates more revenue than major companies such as McDonalds, Nike, Coca-Cola, Visa and Netflix.

Posted on 18 September 2020 in Electric (Battery), Manufacturing | | Comments (1)

Comments

SJC

Hybrid/EV F150s will be a big seller.

Posted by: SJC | 18 September 2020 at 10:12 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)