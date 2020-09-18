Ford confirms construction of Rouge EV center to be home of electric F-150; production by mid-2022

Ford celebrated the production start of the all-new F-150 at the Ford Rouge Center and confirmed construction of the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center where it will build the all-electric F-150 by mid-2022.





Rendering of the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

The new manufacturing center at the Dearborn-based Rouge Center, once complete, will add 300 jobs and is part of a $700-million investment in building the all-new F-150 lineup, including the first F-150 PowerBoost hybrid. The new jobs will support battery assembly and production of the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid and fully electric F-150.

The electric F-150, which is undergoing tens of thousands of hours of torture testing and targeting millions of simulated, laboratory and real world test miles, will be more powerful than any F-150 available today and deliver commercial and personal customers the lowest expected lifetime total cost of operation among F-Series trucks. Additionally:

Ford will debut new technology on the electric F-150 that allows mobile power generation so customers can use their trucks as a power source for places from campsites to jobsites when needed.

The all-electric F-150 will feature dual electric motors targeted to deliver more horsepower and torque than any F-150 available today, the fastest acceleration, and the ability to tow heavy trailers.

Electric vehicles including the electric F-150 require significantly less maintenance than a typical gasoline engine, creating more than 40% savings for its lifetime total cost of operation.

A giant front trunk (frunk) on the electric F-150 adds even more cargo-carrying versatility and security to help protect and move valuable items.

Like the rest of the all-new F-150 lineup, the electric F-150 will continuously improve over time with fast over-the-air updates.

A newly released study from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) found F-Series, America’s best-selling truck since 1977, is among the most valuable consumer goods in America and a key employment driver. Among the specific findings: