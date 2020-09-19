Mitsui O.S.K. Lines pays $253K to CARB for violating at-berth regulations

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
European Parliament votes to phase out conformity factor for new car emissions under real driving conditions by Sep 2022
19 September 2020

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has paid $253,300 in penalties to the California Air Resources Board for violating the Ocean-Going Vessel At-Berth Regulation. The rule requires container, passenger and refrigerated cargo ships to reduce emissions while docked at California’s busiest ports, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, Hueneme, San Francisco and San Diego.

The violations were discovered during routine audits of the company’s 2017 and 2018 vessel fleet visits to the Port of Oakland. CARB’s investigation revealed that from 2017 to 2018, Mitsui O.S.K. Line’s Oakland fleet did not meet the three-hour diesel engine operational time limits, and did not reduce auxiliary engine power generation by 70% as is required.

To settle this case, the company agreed to pay $253,300 to the Air Pollution Control Fund to support efforts to improve air quality, and to comply with all applicable CARB regulations.

The original At-Berth Regulation, adopted in 2007, requires vessel fleets to reduce their diesel engine power generation while docked. Power reduction requirements have been phased in over time and increased from 70% to 80% in 2020.

Fleets can accomplish this by turning off their diesel engines and connecting to grid-based shore power, or by using alternative technologies to achieve equivalent emission reductions while in port. The regulation ultimately reduces at-berth oxides of nitrogen and particulate matter emissions from the auxiliary engines that power the electricity and other onboard operations during a vessel’s visit. In 2017, 87% of all regulated fleets complied with the regulation.

CARB recently adopted a new At-Berth Regulation to seek additional emissions reductions by including smaller fleets and additional vessel types such as roll-on/roll-off vehicle carriers and tankers. The rule builds on progress achieved by the original regulation, which helped to achieve an 80% reduction in harmful emissions from more than 13,000 vessel visits since 2014.

Posted on 19 September 2020 in Emissions, Ports and Marine, Regulations

