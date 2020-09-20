Virtual Peaker partners with Fermata Energy to bring V2G bi-directional vehicle charging technology to utilities
20 September 2020
Virtual Peaker and Fermata Energy are partnering to integrate Fermata Energy’s vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology with Virtual Peaker’s cloud-based residential energy demand response platform used by utilities across the country.
Fermata Energy V2X bi-directional charger
The joint venture will make it easier for utilities and their customers to combat climate change by seamlessly managing two-way access to the grid for electric vehicles (EVs), maximizing the use of renewable energy sources, and reducing grid operating costs.
Fermata Energy’s bidirectional charging system for EVs—the first to receive UL’s new North American safety standard, UL 9741, the Standard for Bidirectional Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging System Equipment—allows vehicle batteries to be fully charged while returning any excess energy to the electric grid.
Connected to Virtual Peaker’s cloud-based Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) application, this two-way system delivers energy to the EV at the least-expensive time of the day. It also makes it possible to return power stored in the vehicle to the electric grid during more expensive peak demand times, thus balancing the grid and conserving natural resources.
The new relationship with Fermata Energy gives Virtual Peaker an early entry into the V2G market, which we expect will experience explosive growth in the coming years as more Americans understand the value of preserving renewable energy sources and reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. We’re very excited to introduce V2G technology—and especially the Fermata Energy team—to our utility partners.—William (Bill) Burke, founder and CEO of Virtual Peaker
using batteries to buffer the grid is a good idea.
The question is what batteries and where and when ?
The problem with using a car battery is that your car may not be connected to a 2way charger at the time it is required.
You might be better off with dedicated grid storage, for instance using old EV batteries.
On the other hand, if you have 1000 EVs and 300 of them are plugged in at the right time, it would be a shame not to use them, but you would have to replace the chargers as well.
Sounds expensive.
Posted by: mahonj | 20 September 2020 at 04:40 AM