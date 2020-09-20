Virtual Peaker partners with Fermata Energy to bring V2G bi-directional vehicle charging technology to utilities

Virtual Peaker and Fermata Energy are partnering to integrate Fermata Energy’s vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology with Virtual Peaker’s cloud-based residential energy demand response platform used by utilities across the country.





Fermata Energy V2X bi-directional charger

The joint venture will make it easier for utilities and their customers to combat climate change by seamlessly managing two-way access to the grid for electric vehicles (EVs), maximizing the use of renewable energy sources, and reducing grid operating costs.

Fermata Energy’s bidirectional charging system for EVs—the first to receive UL’s new North American safety standard, UL 9741, the Standard for Bidirectional Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging System Equipment—allows vehicle batteries to be fully charged while returning any excess energy to the electric grid.

Connected to Virtual Peaker’s cloud-based Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) application, this two-way system delivers energy to the EV at the least-expensive time of the day. It also makes it possible to return power stored in the vehicle to the electric grid during more expensive peak demand times, thus balancing the grid and conserving natural resources.