Mitsubishi introducing PHEV version of redesigned Eclipse Cross; 2nd MMC PHEV on market

20 September 2020

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) released a first look at the redesigned Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, the next step in the company’s commitment to delivering a showroom full of new and extensively redesigned vehicles in the United States by the second quarter of 2021. The new Eclipse Cross will offer a plug-in hybrid drivetrain (PHEV) in select global markets. The Eclipse Cross will be the second Mitsubishi PHEV on the market.

Launched globally in 2017, the Eclipse Cross is the company’s crossover SUV, which fuses a coupe-like style with SUV capabilities. The refreshed model has radically changed front and rear design, bringing forward a more upscale and energetic design to complement the sleek SUV styling.

A full reveal of the reimagined Eclipse Cross will showcase the details of the design; the vehicle will arrive in showrooms across the United States in the first quarter of 2021.

Teasing the redesigned Eclipse Cross comes on the heels of the company revealing an overview of upcoming new and extensively redesigned vehicles it will launch in the United States by the second quarter of 2021:

  • An upgraded internal-combustion powertrain and increased all-electric driving range will be added to the Outlander PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) in Q4 of 2020.

  • Bold, new styling updates outside and inside will highlight Mirage and Mirage G4 in Q1 of 2021.

  • The redesigned Eclipse Cross will debut in Q1 of 2021.

  • The all-new next generation Outlander will debut in Q2 of 2021.

Every Mitsubishi vehicle will receive standard Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection active safety features.

