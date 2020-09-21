EMT Madrid places a third order with Irizar e-mobility making a total of 55 Irizar electric buses in fleet

Irizar e-mobility has signed a new contract with the Municipal Transport Company of Madrid (EMT Madrid) to supply 20 electric 12-meter Irizar ie buses. This is the third order from EMT Madrid for Irizar electric vehicles. The contract also includes the supply of 20 interoperable chargers, developed and manufactured by the Irizar Group.





The chosen model will be the new generation of the Irizar 12-meter ie bus, a vehicle that incorporates a range of innovations including weight reduction, optimization of space, more passenger capacity and new technology batteries, all developed and manufactured by Irizar.

The vehicles have a range of 220 km and have 2 doors, 28 seats, 1 driver’s seat and two wheelchair spaces. They are fitted with technology developed by the Irizar Group in electronics, communications and the main components and systems.

The batteries are Irizar proprietary technology and meet the latest European rules on electrical, thermal and mechanical safety: R100.v2, R10.v5 and UN38.3.

For charging, Irizar will supply 20 interoperable 100 kW chargers that will charge the vehicles overnight using a Combo 2 plug in charging socket.

Irizar e-mobility aims to guarantee a quality after-sales service by making its own technicians available at EMT Madrid facilities to provide service for the Irizar electric buses that operate in the city.

The first order that EMT Madrid placed with Irizar e-mobility was in 2017 for 15 100% electric 12-meter Irizar i2e buses. These buses were put into operation in the capital at the beginning of 2018. In 2019, EMT purchased a further 20 units of the 12-meter Irizar ie bus which were commissioned at the start of this year.

With this latest 20-unit order, Madrid will have 55 zero emission Irizar brand buses.