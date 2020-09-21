Ricardo report supports vehicle to infrastructure connectivity deployment

Momentum is growing for wider scale deployment of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technologies in both vehicles and road infrastructure. However, to date deployment activities have been fragmented and relatively slow, due to continued emphasis on research, no common vision of communication technologies and market uncertainty, making it challenging for most stakeholders to develop suitable business cases.

To help support a greater understanding of financial viability of the communication approaches implemented in the EU and US V2I market, Ricardo transport and mobility experts, supported by technical experts from Roke Manor Research, analyzed a range of V2I options which include the use of a pure cellular network system and using a combination of the cellular network with direct communication interfaces via the radio spectrum. The report was commissioned by 5GAA, a global cross-industry consortium working to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transportation services.





Using outputs from extensive research and engagement with key ecosystem players, the Ricardo study weighs up strengths, weaknesses and complementarity of the different communications technologies in terms of their technical performance and costs under a range of use cases. For example, the cost analysis highlights that a pure cellular deployment approach in Europe and the US is 40-45% lower cost when compared with deployments that include direct communication roadside units.

In recognizing the opportunities and benefits identified, the report makes a number of recommendations that include increased cooperation and communication of technology strategy between vehicle manufacturers, central government, road operators and cellular technology providers.

This is in particular with the consideration of interoperability of technology solutions. Central government is also identified as playing a key role through effective implementation of financial instruments to leverage private sector investment and support wider deployment.