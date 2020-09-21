MZK Piła buying five Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses

Solaris has won a tender announced by the public transport operator Miejski Zakład Komunikacyjny (MZK) in Piła for the supply of five Urbino 12 electric buses including the charging infrastructure. The deliveries will be completed in April 2022.





The charging infrastructure includes three stationary plug-in chargers, a pantograph charging station and transformer stations. The order is worth PLN 16 million (US$4.3 million).

The electric drive consists of two motors integrated in an electric axle, each of 125 kW. Of the three types of batteries offered by Solaris, MZK in Piła has opted for Solaris High Power batteries of 120 kWh, with a guaranteed range of 90 km on a single charge, for its buses. This type of energy storage enables a very quick recharging, lasting barely a few to a dozen or so minutes.

A total of 70 passengers can travel at the same time in Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses. The vehicles will be fitted with photocells enabling the automatic closing of doors without the involvement of the driver. The zero-emission and exceptionally quiet electric buses will feature air conditioning of the whole vehicle. Solaris will also provide an installation for the Piła city transport card system which its denizens are well-acquainted with.

The cooperation between Solaris and Piła dates back to 1997. Since then the urban operator Miejski Zakład Komunikacji in Piła and the municipality of Piła have bought 63 buses in total, including 13 hybrid vehicles and these new five electric ones.

So far, more than 350 Solaris Urbino 12 electric have been delivered to operators of 50 cities in 11 European countries.