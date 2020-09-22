PACCAR partnering with Schneider Electric and Faith Technologies to accelerate US and Canadian electric truck market

PACCAR is collaborating with Faith Technologies and Schneider Electric to provide a charging infrastructure package solution for customers that purchase battery electric Kenworth and Peterbilt heavy- and medium-duty trucks in the United States and Canada.





PACCAR electric charger with Kenworth K270E and Peterbilt Model 220EV trucks

By leveraging their respective strengths in microgrid technology and scalable, repeatable designs, both Faith Technologies and Schneider Electric will help PACCAR deliver power systems solutions that benefit their customers and the environment.

Schneider Electric offers a suite of IoT-enabled solutions that would support overnight low-power AC chargers all the way up to microgrid-enabled DC fast chargers capable of power sharing across multiple trucks.

Kenworth and Peterbilt customers will be able to order electric chargers from PACCAR Parts. PACCAR Financial will provide flexible financing options for infrastructure and charging systems. PacLease will bundle the cost of charging systems within full service lease offerings to customers. The partnership will help customers navigate the numerous financial incentives available from a variety of government agencies in the US and Canada.

Faith Technologies will facilitate the integration between Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks, the charger hardware and the network software for seamless installation. Faith will perform site assessment, energy modeling and engineering to meet unique customer requirements and provide turnkey solutions for installation. Faith Technologies brings almost 50 years of experience with the electrical design and installation work across the nation and is able to maintain and repair equipment after sale.