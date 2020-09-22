Bosch and Weichai Power boost efficiency of Weichai truck diesel engines from 46% to 50%

Bosch and Weichai Power have increased the efficiency of Weichai truck diesel engines from their current level of roughly 46% to 50%.

In increasing the efficiency by four percentage points, we have jointly reached a new milestone. Even though the diesel engine is nearly 130 years old, its development continues. —Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH





In addition to its common-rail system with injection pressure of 2,500 bar, Bosch also contributed its full technical know-how in fuel injection systems. Particularly when it comes to commercial vehicles, and above all when heavy loads have to be transported over long distances, the diesel engine will remain the preferred choice for the foreseeable future, the two companies said. For this reason, Bosch and Weichai aim to steadily refine this technology with an eye to protecting the climate and environment.

Bosch and Weichai launched their joint development project in September 2018. Bosch provides its modular common-rail system for the six-cylinder diesel engine with 12.9 liters displacement. Because it guarantees efficient fuel supply and injection, it is a critical element in ensuring the engine complies with the China VI emissions standard.





The Bosch system can be used for pressure levels from 1,800 to 2,500 bar and configured for engine sizes up to eight cylinders. High injector flow rates make it possible to optimize the combustion strategy and achieve high engine performance.

Depending on the demands to which it is subject, the system can last for up to 1.6 million kilometers. The common-rail system is also designed to work with an electrified powertrain.

Bosch and Weichai, China’s largest manufacturer of engines for commercial vehicles, have enjoyed many years of partnership. Their strategic alliance began back in 2003. Over the 17 years since, both companies have pooled their strengths and expertise in multiple endeavors, one of which was supplying the Chinese market with diesel engines. Furthermore, Bosch and Weichai collaborate in several other areas, including the mobile fuel cell and driver assistance systems.