California Governor orders all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be ZEVS by 2035; medium-and heavy duty trucks by 2045

California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order requiring sales of all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035 and additional measures to eliminate harmful emissions from the transportation sector.

Following the order, the California Air Resources Board (ARB) will develop regulations to mandate that 100% of in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks are zero-emission by 2035—a target which would achieve more than a 35% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and an 80% improvement in NO x emissions from cars statewide.

In addition, the Air Resources Board will develop regulations to mandate that all operations of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles shall be 100% zero emission by 2045 where feasible, with the mandate going into effect by 2035 for drayage trucks.

Further, ARB, in coordination with other State agencies, US Environmental Protection Agency and local air districts, will develop strategies to achieve 100% zero-emission from off-road vehicles and equipment operations in California by 2035.

To ensure needed infrastructure to support zero-emission vehicles, the order requires state agencies, in partnership with the private sector, to accelerate deployment of affordable fueling and charging options. It also requires support of new and used zero-emission vehicle markets to provide broad accessibility to zero-emission vehicles for all Californians.

The executive order will not prevent Californians from owning gasoline-powered cars or selling them on the used car market.

By the time the new rule goes into effect, zero-emission vehicles will almost certainly be cheaper and better than the traditional fossil fuel powered cars, the Governor’s office said. The upfront cost of electric vehicles are projected to reach parity with conventional vehicles in just a matter of years, and the cost of owning the car—both in maintenance and how much it costs to power the car mile for mile—is less than a fossil-fuel burning vehicle.

The executive order also sets clear deliverables for new health and safety regulations that protect workers and communities from the impacts of oil extraction. It supports companies who transition their upstream and downstream oil production operations to cleaner alternatives.

It also directs the state to make sure taxpayers are not stuck with the bill to safely close and remediate former oil fields. To protect the health and safety of our communities and workers, the Governor is also asking the Legislature to end the issuance of new hydraulic fracturing permits by 2024.

The executive order directs state agencies to develop strategies for an integrated, statewide rail and transit network, and incorporate safe and accessible infrastructure into projects to support bicycle and pedestrian options, particularly in low-income and disadvantaged communities.