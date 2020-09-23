Tula presenting diesel Dynamic Skip Fire technology at Future Diesel Powertrain Summit in Shanghai

Tula Technology is presenting its diesel Dynamic Skip Fire (dDSF) technology (earlier post) at the 4th Future Diesel Powertrain Summit China 2020 on 24-25 September 2020 in Shanghai, China. In addition to providing an overview of dDSF technology, the presentation will address the Cummins-Tula 15L Heavy-Duty dDSF Project as well as the FEV-Tula 2.3L dDSF Simulation Project.

As demonstrated through testing, Tula’s dDSF technology reduces tailpipe NO x emissions by up to 66% while also reducing CO 2 emissions by up to 4%. Importantly, dDSF is able to combine improved tailpipe emissions while simultaneously reducing fuel consumption, thus combining two critical objectives that have previously competed against each other.





Comparison of baseline and dDSF CO 2 and NO x on HD FTP cycle and LLC. Source: Tula.

Like DSF for gasoline engines, dDSF uses individual cylinder deactivation control strategies to meet torque demand at optimal fuel and aftertreatment efficiency. Key solution components include:

DSF Valvetrain: Individual cylinder deactivation capability

Engine controller with dDSF: Tula’s proprietary SW for smooth, efficient operation and fuel economy gains

dDSF offers the opportunity to decreased after-treatment costs

Additional synergies can be gained by coupling dDSF with hybridization

dDSF improves fuel efficiency by firing all events at the most efficient ratio of air to fuel, allowing optimal combustion at all engine output levels.

Cylinder deactivation also reduces excess engine airflow, increasing exhaust temperatures. This allows for more efficient conversion of pollutants in the catalyst and reduced NO x , at no additional after treatment hardware cost.

dDSF technology enables manufacturers of commercial vehicles to meet the increasingly stringent emissions regulations in China.