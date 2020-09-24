Lion Electric to deliver 10 all-electric trucks to Amazon

Lion Electric will deliver 10 battery electric trucks to Amazon; the first two will be delivered this year. Amazon plans to use Lion’s trucks in its middle-mile trucking operations, which transports items within the company’s network.





This vehicle delivery for Amazon represents a very significant milestone for Lion. Amazon is a leader in adopting decarbonizing technologies that can improve sustainability among their trucking fleet. Our all-electric trucks will be a valuable addition to Amazon’s trucking operations as they work to deliver on their sustainability goals. —Marc Bedard, CEO and founder of Lion

As part of the delivery, Lion will provide a one-time training to Amazon and the drivers who will operate the trucks upon delivery of the vehicles. They will also establish a maintenance program for the trucks, as part of Lion’s expanding network of Experience Centers.

The trucks will be manufactured at Lion’s Canadian facility, which has a current capacity to produce 2,500 electric trucks per year. Lion is also planning to open a larger manufacturing facility in the US in the foreseeable future to accommodate the significant growing demand for its electric vehicles in the US.

Lion’s current all-electric truck offering consists of class 5 to class 8 trucks available under various configurations, including straight truck, tractor, reefer, bucket and refuse trucks.

Lion’s trucks are purpose-built for electric propulsion, provide for modularity in energy capacity, are agnostic on charging technology, are vehicle-to-grid enabled, and have a range of up to 250 miles.

Lion’s commercial urban truck collection leverages the company’s 10-plus years of experience developing all-electric vehicles and battery systems, including the 6 million miles driven on its platforms since 2016. Lion’s trucks are available for purchase today.