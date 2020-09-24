Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
First Mack LR Electric model begins service with New York City Department of Sanitation
BMW Group Plant Leipzig to start battery module production in 2021

Lion Electric to deliver 10 all-electric trucks to Amazon

24 September 2020

Lion Electric will deliver 10 battery electric trucks to Amazon; the first two will be delivered this year. Amazon plans to use Lion’s trucks in its middle-mile trucking operations, which transports items within the company’s network.

Lion Rendering_EV_Amazon

This vehicle delivery for Amazon represents a very significant milestone for Lion. Amazon is a leader in adopting decarbonizing technologies that can improve sustainability among their trucking fleet. Our all-electric trucks will be a valuable addition to Amazon’s trucking operations as they work to deliver on their sustainability goals.

—Marc Bedard, CEO and founder of Lion

As part of the delivery, Lion will provide a one-time training to Amazon and the drivers who will operate the trucks upon delivery of the vehicles. They will also establish a maintenance program for the trucks, as part of Lion’s expanding network of Experience Centers.

The trucks will be manufactured at Lion’s Canadian facility, which has a current capacity to produce 2,500 electric trucks per year. Lion is also planning to open a larger manufacturing facility in the US in the foreseeable future to accommodate the significant growing demand for its electric vehicles in the US.

Lion’s current all-electric truck offering consists of class 5 to class 8 trucks available under various configurations, including straight truck, tractor, reefer, bucket and refuse trucks.

Lion’s trucks are purpose-built for electric propulsion, provide for modularity in energy capacity, are agnostic on charging technology, are vehicle-to-grid enabled, and have a range of up to 250 miles.

Lion’s commercial urban truck collection leverages the company’s 10-plus years of experience developing all-electric vehicles and battery systems, including the 6 million miles driven on its platforms since 2016. Lion’s trucks are available for purchase today.

Posted on 24 September 2020 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)