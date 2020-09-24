Neste and Shell sign agreement to increase the supply of sustainable aviation fuel

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
California Governor orders all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be ZEVS by 2035; medium-and heavy duty trucks by 2045
24 September 2020

Anticipating increasing desire from airlines to reduce emissions, Neste and Shell Aviation have entered into a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supply agreement.

This agreement significantly increases the supply and availability of SAF for the aviation industry with effect from October 2020. It brings together Neste’s expertise in the production and supply of renewable diesel and SAF with Shell Aviation’s world-class credentials in supplying and managing fuel around the world.

The aviation industry is essential for global business, generating growth and facilitating economic recovery. It also enables people to travel and goods to be transported rapidly across the globe. But if we are to address aviation-related emissions, we need to utilize all the available solutions. SAF offers the only viable alternative to fossil liquid fuels for powering commercial aircraft with an immediate potential to reduce aviation’s greenhouse gas emissions. We are fully committed to supporting the aviation industry, its customers and corporates with their emission reduction targets.

—Thorsten Lange, Executive Vice President for Renewable Aviation at Neste

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is made from sustainably sourced renewable waste and residue raw materials. In its neat form and over the lifecycle it reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to fossil jet fuels.

The fuel gives an immediate solution for reducing the direct carbon emissions of flying. It can be used as a drop-in fuel with existing aircraft engines and airport infrastructure, requiring no extra investment.

Prior to use, Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is blended with fossil jet fuel and is then certified to meet ASTM jet fuel specifications. Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel annual capacity is currently 100,000 tons. With the Singapore refinery expansion on the way, and with possible additional investment into the Rotterdam refinery, Neste will have the capacity to produce some 1.5 million tons of SAF annually by 2023.

Neste is actively working with partners through the supply chain to grow the availability of SAF for the aviation industry globally.

With one of the most extensive refuelling networks in the world Shell Aviation supplies fuel, lubricants, and sustainable solutions in more than 60 countries. Customers range from the world’s largest airlines to private pilots.

