Consumer Reports analysis finds EV owners spending half as much on maintenance compared to owners of gas-powered vehicles

A new analysis by Consumer Reports finds that owners of plug-in electric vehicles are spending half as much on maintenance and repair as the owners of similar gas-powered vehicles.

Consumer Reports (CR) analyzed its 2019 and 2020 reliability survey data for many thousands of electric and gas-powered vehicles, and found that drivers of electric vehicles are saving an average of 50% on maintenance and repair over the life of a vehicle compared to owners of gas-powered vehicles.

Average maintenance/repair costs over vehicle lifetime BEV PHEV ICE $0.03/mile $0.03/mile $0.06/mile

According to CR’s experts, simpler powertrains in EVs and no need for oil changes are likely reasons for the lower costs.

Electrics just don’t need as much maintenance as gas-powered cars, and even though repairs won’t necessarily be less expensive, they are less frequently needed. In addition to being easier and cheaper to maintain, many EVs deliver better acceleration compared to gas-powered vehicles, and don’t pump harmful pollution into our air. —Gabe Shenhar, associate director of CR’s Auto Test Center

These findings on maintenance and repair costs are part of an upcoming white paper by Consumer Reports that compares costs of ownership for electric and gas-powered vehicles. The full white paper will be published in the coming weeks. For this report, ‘vehicle lifetime’ was defined as 200,000 miles.

In addition to financial savings, electric vehicles produce, on average, 60% less greenhouse gas emissions than oil and gas-powered vehicles, according to a recent analysis by Consumer Reports.