Hyundai showcases RM20e racing midship electric sports car, Prophecy concept EV at Auto China

At the 16th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2020), Beijing Hyundai Motor Company showcased its RM20e electric racing midship sports car prototype and Prophecy concept EV model, demonstrating the reach of its EV ambitions. The new Tucson as well as new Elantra also made their debuts to Chinese customers.

Prophecy represents the direction of Hyundai’s future EV design direction, while RM20e hints at the electric-based high-performance potential of the N brand. Hyundai wants to take electrification leadership in China, the world’s biggest EV market, and to work to enhance the brand’s image by offering strategic models that can provide game-changing smart technologies and transformative experiences for EV customers.

The RM nomenclature refers to the N prototype model’s “Racing Midship” rear-drive, midship powertrain configuration, a fundamental design differentiator that yields ideal handling balance and agility from a low polar-moment of inertia.

RM20e is the first high-performance electric sports car Hyundai has developed, utilizing its electric powertrain. Starting in 2012, Hyundai embarked on a project called RM (Racing Midship) to develop and connect new high-performance motorsports technologies for future N models. Since the project’s initiation, RM models have undergone extensive road testing to validate newly developed technologies, evaluate their effects on performance, and improve them for subsequent applications on future N models.





The RM platform facilitates an engineering “rolling lab” for testing high performance technologies, with outstanding connection to the tarmac at all speeds and driving conditions. This inherent balance and grip is also essential to help connect RM20e’s copious 596 kW (810 horsepower) and 960 N·m (708 lb.-ft.) of torque to variable road surfaces.

RM20e is expected to yield superb blasts from zero-100 kph (zero-62 mph) in less than three seconds and zero-200 kph (zero-124 mph) at 9.88 seconds. RM20e utilizes its midship-based motor placement and rear-drive layout to achieve the traction required for this level of acceleration. RM20e combines racecar-like levels of performance, balance, braking and grip while retaining daily-driver quietness, respo

Hyundai’s booth at the motor show also features its Prophecy concept EV that captures the brand’s electrification direction, which makes its China debut at the Beijing Motor Show. Hyundai is also promoting its recently launched IONIQ dedicated EV lineup brand that is central to its ‘Strategy 2025’ electrification roadmap.





Prophecy concept EV, unveiled in March 2020.

Along with the RM20e’s world premiere and Prophecy’s debut in China, Hyundai also launches the high-performance Elantra N TCR, Hyundai’s latest ‘touring car racing’ model that is slated to join circuit racing competitions starting in 2021.

Elantra N TCR is Hyundai’s third TCR model to vie for podium finishes following successful runs by Veloster N TCR in 2019 and i30 N TCR in 2013. The recently unveiled all-new Tucson SUV embodying the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ redesign is also showcased as part of Hyundai’s diverse product lineup for the China market.

Hyundai is also highlighting the company’s hydrogen fuel cell technology. Hyundai plans to introduce the NEXO fuel cell SUV to pilot drive in China in 2021, aligning with the Chinese government’s ‘New Energy Vehicle Policy’.