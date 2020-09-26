Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Fisker to establish new technology center in San Francisco
Total BEV sales in California at 8.9% of 2030 goal

Volkswagen and Uber launch pilot project with e-Golf EVs in Berlin

26 September 2020

Volkswagen and Uber have launched a pilot project for the utilization of electric vehicles within the sustainable ride hailing service “Uber Green”. The objective of the pilot project is to use a number of year-old e-Golf vehicles which may run into three digits. Volkswagen has already been using the e-Golf successfully for its own car sharing service We Share since 2018.

Through our cooperation with Uber, we are helping improve air quality in urban areas with our locally carbon-neutral electric vehicles. In addition, with the demanding continuous operation of battery-electric vehicles in a ride hailing service, we will gain valuable experience which we will be able to use for future vehicles.

—Holger B. Santel, Head of Sales and Marketing Germany for the Volkswagen Passenger Car brand

As part of its e-offensive, the Volkswagen brand plans to offer electric cars in all major vehicle segments by 2022. Volkswagen aims to become the world market leader in e-mobility in the coming years and is investing €33 billion group-wide by 2024, €11 billion of which will be invested by the Volkswagen brand alone. The Volkswagen brand expects to produce 1.5 million e-cars in 2025.

In September, Uber announced that it intends to evolve into a zero-emission mobility platform by 2040, with 100% of the rides offered using zero-emission vehicles, public transport or micro-mobility offerings. In Germany, Uber is active in Berlin, Munich, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt/M., Cologne, Hamburg, Greater Stuttgart and the Duisburg region.

Posted on 26 September 2020 in Car Sharing, Electric (Battery), Europe, Mobility services, Ridesharing, Urban mobility | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)