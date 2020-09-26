Volkswagen and Uber launch pilot project with e-Golf EVs in Berlin

Volkswagen and Uber have launched a pilot project for the utilization of electric vehicles within the sustainable ride hailing service “Uber Green”. The objective of the pilot project is to use a number of year-old e-Golf vehicles which may run into three digits. Volkswagen has already been using the e-Golf successfully for its own car sharing service We Share since 2018.

Through our cooperation with Uber, we are helping improve air quality in urban areas with our locally carbon-neutral electric vehicles. In addition, with the demanding continuous operation of battery-electric vehicles in a ride hailing service, we will gain valuable experience which we will be able to use for future vehicles. —Holger B. Santel, Head of Sales and Marketing Germany for the Volkswagen Passenger Car brand

As part of its e-offensive, the Volkswagen brand plans to offer electric cars in all major vehicle segments by 2022. Volkswagen aims to become the world market leader in e-mobility in the coming years and is investing €33 billion group-wide by 2024, €11 billion of which will be invested by the Volkswagen brand alone. The Volkswagen brand expects to produce 1.5 million e-cars in 2025.

In September, Uber announced that it intends to evolve into a zero-emission mobility platform by 2040, with 100% of the rides offered using zero-emission vehicles, public transport or micro-mobility offerings. In Germany, Uber is active in Berlin, Munich, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt/M., Cologne, Hamburg, Greater Stuttgart and the Duisburg region.