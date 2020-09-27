EIA: US fuel ethanol plant production capacity creeps up to 17.4B gallons per year

The US Energy Information Administration released its annual fuel ethanol production capacity report, with data for all operating US fuel ethanol production plants as of 1 January 2020.

According to the EIA, total nameplate capacity for 2020 has creeped up to 17.378 billion gallons per year, up 2.8% from 16.908 billion gallons in 2019. That equates to 1.135 million barrels per day in 2020, up from 1.103 million barrels per day in 2019.

Nameplate capacity of operable ethanol plants increased by 2%—more than 300 million gal/year—between January 2018 and January 2019 after increasing by more than 700 million gallons in the previous year.



