Argonne: Cumulative PEV sales in the US reach 1.6 million units; BEVs outpace PHEVs

29 September 2020

In August 2020, cumulative US plug-in vehicle sales reached 1.6 million units, according to data gathered by Argonne National Laboratory. Plug-in vehicles consist of both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Fotw1153

Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Light Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Updates, August 2020.

A total of 25,269 plug-in vehicles (19,164 BEVs and 6,105 PHEVs) were sold during August 2020 in the US, down 11.2% from the sales in August 2019. PEVs captured 1.91% of total LDV sales in this month.

Evsales_fig3_8-20

Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Light Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Updates, August 2020.

Cumulatively, 164,672 PHEVs and BEVs have been sold in 2020. In total, 1,608,299 PHEVs and BEVs have been sold since 2010.

A total of 97 FCEVs were sold in the United States in August 2020. Cumulatively, 581 FCEVs have been sold in 2020. In total, 8,831 FCEVs have been sold since 2014.

Since June of 2015, BEV sales have outpaced PHEV sales and for the last year, BEVs accounted for 60% or more of all plug-in vehicle sales.

Posted on 29 September 2020 in Behavior, Electric (Battery), Market Background, Plug-ins, Sales

