Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Argonne: Cumulative PEV sales in the US reach 1.6 million units; BEVs outpace PHEVs
Ballard expanding MEA production capacity 6x by early 2021 to meet expected growth in fuel cell vehicle demand

Ballard and MAHLE to collaborate on fuel cell propulsion systems for heavy- and medium-duty trucks

29 September 2020

Ballard Power Systems and MAHLE have agreed to collaborate on the development and commercialization of zero-emission fuel cell systems to provide primary propulsion power in various classes of commercial trucks.

Picture_1

MAHLE’s commercial vehicle division supplies a broad range of products to truck and other OEMs, including power cells, valves and camshafts, engine cooling components, fuel and oil management systems, electronics and mechatronics. MAHLE components are present in half of all the vehicles on the world’s roads.

MAHLE has been a series supplier for fuel cell vehicles for more than a decade. The technology group holds a particularly strong position in the complex air intake system and in the temperature control of fuel cell systems, as well as air filter solutions for fuel cells. MAHLE has brought together its fuel cell activities in a project house, where one area of focus is the development of components for fuel cell systems in commercial vehicles.

During the initial development phase, Ballard has prime responsibility for system design and the fuel cell stack sub-system, while MAHLE’s scope of responsibility includes balance-of-plant components, thermal management and power electronics for the complete fuel cell system, or engine, as well as system assembly.

MAHLE brings a number of key attributes to the collaboration, including:

  • Extensive experience within the commercial truck value chain;

  • Vast expertise in the field of peripheral fuel cell components;

  • Supply chain muscle;

  • High-volume production expertise;

  • Long-standing relationships with multiple commercial truck, and other, OEMs;

  • After-sales service infrastructure; and

  • A highly respected global brand.

The collaboration is subject to completion of definitive documents.

Posted on 29 September 2020 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)