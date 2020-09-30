Buick Electra electric crossover concept makes global premiere in China

The Buick Electra concept vehicle made its global premiere in Shanghai. The all-electric crossover offers a glimpse of Buick’s vision for a new intelligent electric future. Adopting the new “potential energy” design language, the Electra comes with a new-generation electric propulsion system and the advanced Ultium battery, along with a variety of connected and intelligent driving technologies.





Utilizing the advanced Ultium battery, the Electra has a range of more than 660 kilometers on a single charge. With a wireless battery management system, the Ultium battery reduces wires within the battery by 90%. It also helps balance chemistry within the individual battery cell groups and conduct real-time battery pack checks to safeguard battery health.

The Electra’s Ultium drive unit has high-performance motors in both the front and the rear to ensure optimized power output. It has maximum power of 435 kW, enabling 0-100 kilometer per hour acceleration of 4.3 seconds.

Additional vehicle highlights for future mobility include GM’s next-generation intelligent driving technology with door to-door smart mobility solutions, as well as V2X technologies, to offer a safe and intelligent ride with peace of mind.

The Electra is the latest global concept vehicle developed by GM’s Pan Asia Technical Automotive Center (PATAC) automotive engineering and design joint venture in Shanghai, backed by GM’s global resources. It is named after an iconic Buick flagship model that originally represented one of the three shields in the brand’s logo.





Combining the athletic look of a four-seat crossover with Gran Turismo aesthetics, the Electra previews Buick’s next-generation design language for electric vehicles. The Electra is distinguished by a spacious glass interior pod situated in an aerodynamic wing-form bodyshell. The glass canopy extends from near the front of the hood to the rear.

The Electra’s four-seat interior takes full advantage of the all-new electric vehicle architecture developed by GM, with an optimized battery layout. Together with the lack of traditional A/B pillars, the result is a maximum extension of the cabin with a longer wheelbase, a more efficient package and a more spacious, open interior.

The Electra interior has a sculptural spaceship-like cradle, without a traditional instrument panel. The large curved display is a central feature. A retractable steering wheel and suspended seats, supported by an all-new light-weighted armature structure, creates a visual effect of zero gravity inside the cabin.





The advanced eConnect system supports remote over-the-air (OTA) updates and enables a connected experience by providing on-demand driving information, advanced driver assistant system details and infotainment control. The introduction of a large augmented reality-enhanced head-up display with advanced live-view navigation adds to the Electra’s intuitive multi-screen interactive user interface.

The Electra is also equipped with the next generation of Buick’s intelligent AI Voice Assistant. Users can fully manage the vehicle’s functions with smooth and precise human-machine voice interaction, such as controlling the air-conditioning, accessing home devices and adjusting the driving mode.