Audi collaborates to deploy C-V2X communication technology on Virginia roadways; two specific use cases

Audi of America, American Tower Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are collaborating in an initial deployment of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communication technology in Virginia. The Virginia C-V2X deployment is a result of the combined efforts of Audi of America, VDOT and Qualcomm Technologies, which was first announced earlier this year and is aimed toward improving work zone and vehicle safety for Virginia roadways, while expanding safety use cases to reduce the number of road hazards and fatalities.

The companies are developing new models of deployment with public and private sector involvement such that C-V2X technologies can be readily introduced to roadways across the globe. To achieve this, the companies are working with the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) and V2X solutions provider Commsignia on the initial deployment, using the 5.9 GHz wireless communications band that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently proposed to allocate for C-V2X enhanced surface transportation safety.

The C-V2X implementation in Virginia provides the organizations with an opportunity to focus on benefits and models of deployment for two specific use cases where C-V2X will play an integral role: work zones and roadside worker safety and traffic signal information. While there are many more applications that can emerge from a C-V2X deployment, these are particularly compelling to project stakeholders, and set the stage for potential broad deployment.

Work Zone and vulnerable road user use case. Work zone roadside safety messages not only offer a greater awareness for drivers, who can receive messages through low-latency direct communications, but for vulnerable roadside and maintenance personnel who can also receive messages and warnings that a vehicle is approaching using a C-V2X-enabled vest. With the Virginia deployment, the organizations will have roadside personnel utilizing vests equipped with C-V2X technology, as well as Audi Q8 test vehicles specially equipped with a Qualcomm C-V2X-based platform, to deliver warnings and alerts to drivers and personnel about each other’s presence.



Traffic signal information use case. Designed to improve traffic safety and efficiency, VDOT’s signal controllers are broadcasting signal status information through roadside infrastructure provided by Commsignia. The roadside infrastructure is transmitting messages using C-V2X to the Audi Q8 SUVs that supplement Audi’s Traffic Light Information (TLI) service, available to customers today, that provides drivers a countdown to the green light using the cellular network, additional low-latency C-V2X messages and audible alerts enhance traffic signal information to also warn of an impending red-light violation.



American Tower Corporation is providing a neutral host model to drive value to multiple public and private stakeholders, helping to deliver safety and mobility services with C-V2X. The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) has been contracted to develop the software and systems necessary to support the primary use cases defined for the initial deployment, with Commsignia providing the roadside units (RSUs) and intelligent transportation systems ITS stack for both the roadside and onboard units.

C-V2X is designed to offer vehicles low-latency direct communications between other vehicles, roadside infrastructure and vulnerable road users without the involvement of a cellular network, or cellular network subscription, by operating in the designated 5.9 GHz spectrum.

C-V2X direct communications is synergistic with cellular network communications in both the vehicle and along the roadside, and has already been integrated into Qualcomm Technologies’ newest 4G and 5G automotive platforms for next generation telematics that can accelerate the technology adoption with the support of new models of roadside infrastructure deployments.