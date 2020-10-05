Monthly changes in key transportation indexes

Developed and updated by Michael Sivak, Sivak Applied Research.

Last updated on October 5, 2020.

The changes are in percent relative to the corresponding month in 2019. They are adjusted for both population and 2020 being a leap year (all but price of gasoline) and for inflation (price of gasoline).

Month-year Road Air Sales of cars and light trucks Price of gasoline Vehicle miles traveled Revenue passenger miles (domestic) Jan-2020 0 +11 +2 +6 Feb-2020 +4 +3 -2 +3 Mar-2020 -38 -13 -19 -51 Apr-2020 -46 -34 -40 -96 May-2020 -30 -35 -26 -89 Jun-2020 -28 -24 -14 -80 Jul-2020 -12 -21 -12 Aug-2020 -20 -18 Sep-2020 +6









Sources of the underlying data:

Bureau of Economic Analysis (sales of cars and light trucks)

Energy Information Administration (price of gasoline)

Federal Highway Administration (vehicle miles traveled)

Bureau of Transportation Statistics (revenue passenger miles)

Census Bureau (population)

Bureau of Labor Statistics (Consumer Price Index)

Data for recent months are occasionally updated in the underlying data sources, possibly resulting in small changes to recent values.