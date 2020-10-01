Electrify America launches 8 solar-powered EV charging stations in rural Fresno County

Electrify America (EA), the largest open DC fast charging network in the US, is increasing access to sustainable electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure for rural Californians with the deployment of eight new solar-powered, off-grid charging stations across Fresno County. The eight are the first tranche of 30 Beam Global (formerly Envision Solar) EV ARC charging stations to be deployed by EA in rural areas of the state.

Each of the 30 Beam charging stations will offer two Level 2 chargers with the ability to charge up to 3.5kW. The units come equipped with onboard ARC Technology energy storage that enables them to operate at night, in inclement weather and during grid outages. EV ARC units are independently rated to withstand winds up to 120 mph and floods up to 9.5 feet and can operate in the event of a blackout or power outage.





The additional 22 EV ARC charging stations will be deployed in other rural areas of the state and will be available by the end of 2020. The investment is part of Electrify America’s California Cycle 2 ZEV Investment Plan.

This infrastructure is an important part of Electrify America’s commitment to expand access to clean and financially sustainable EV charging to low-income, disadvantaged, and rural communities within the state of California.

Electrify America is working in collaboration with the Fresno County Rural Transit Agency (FCRTA) and Beam Global to place the rapidly deployed EV ARC charging stations in easily accessible public locations. Eight standalone units equipped with Electrify America Level 2 EV chargers are available free of charge to customers:

Available now:

Donny Wright Park, 630 West Fresno Street, Fowler, CA 93625

Orange Cover City Hall, 633 6th Street, Orange Cove, CA 93646

Parking Lot, 1st Street/E. Front Street, Selma, CA 93662

Police Department, 17051 12th Street, Huron, CA, 93234

Police Department, 8770 S. Mendocino Ave, Parlier, CA 93648

City Parking Lot, Corner of H and 12th Street, Reedley, CA 93654

City Parking Lot, 643 Quince Street, Mendota, CA 93640

Available beginning Friday, October 2:

Veterans Park, S. Indianola Ave/E. Jensen Ave, Sanger, CA 93657

This charging infrastructure is part of Electrify America’s $2-million investment in solar-powered EV charging stations intended for deployment in rural parts of the state.

The solar charging stations have been incorporated into Electrify America’s quickly expanding network to offer another option for EV drivers looking to charge their vehicle. Beginning this fall, customers using the Electrify America app will be able to quickly identify the solar-powered chargers by a sun icon, which will show the exact location of the charging station.