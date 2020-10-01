Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Buick Electra electric crossover concept makes global premiere in China
EPA to award up to $73M for Clean Diesel Projects

Miltec UV receives DLA contract to demo UV production technology for solid-state Li-ion batteries

01 October 2020

Miltec UV International has been awarded a contract from the Defense Logistics Agency, to demonstrate the cell technology to produce solid-state lithium-ion batteries using Miltec’s UV cured Gel Polymer Electrolyte. This technology will accelerate the advancement of solid-state lithium batteries.

Miltec is working in partnership with Saft America, Inc.’s Cockeysville, MD location to develop and provide test cells fabricated with a novel UV cured polymer-based electrolyte on lithium metal anodes.

The application of UV curable chemistry in producing the solid-state electrodes can lead to a faster, continuous, scalable, high-speed fabrication process for applying polymer-based electrolyte on lithium metal anodes.

This manufacturing technology can enable the development of solid-state batteries with significantly increased energy, safety, and reduced weight. The process could result in a 50% greater energy density at the cell level and 25% increase in specific energy.

This project is aimed at developing an outline for a solid-state battery electrodes fabrication process and demonstrate at cell level performance for two types of DLA batteries: the BB-2590 rechargeable lithium-ion battery and the Conformal Wearable Battery (CWB).

Miltec already offers UV binders, coating & curing systems for making ceramic separators, cathodes and LTO anodes.

Posted on 01 October 2020 in Batteries, Manufacturing, Solid-state | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)