Miltec UV receives DLA contract to demo UV production technology for solid-state Li-ion batteries

Miltec UV International has been awarded a contract from the Defense Logistics Agency, to demonstrate the cell technology to produce solid-state lithium-ion batteries using Miltec’s UV cured Gel Polymer Electrolyte. This technology will accelerate the advancement of solid-state lithium batteries.

Miltec is working in partnership with Saft America, Inc.’s Cockeysville, MD location to develop and provide test cells fabricated with a novel UV cured polymer-based electrolyte on lithium metal anodes.

The application of UV curable chemistry in producing the solid-state electrodes can lead to a faster, continuous, scalable, high-speed fabrication process for applying polymer-based electrolyte on lithium metal anodes.

This manufacturing technology can enable the development of solid-state batteries with significantly increased energy, safety, and reduced weight. The process could result in a 50% greater energy density at the cell level and 25% increase in specific energy.

This project is aimed at developing an outline for a solid-state battery electrodes fabrication process and demonstrate at cell level performance for two types of DLA batteries: the BB-2590 rechargeable lithium-ion battery and the Conformal Wearable Battery (CWB).

Miltec already offers UV binders, coating & curing systems for making ceramic separators, cathodes and LTO anodes.