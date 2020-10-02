Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Peninsula Clean Energy expands EV rebate program; up to $1,000 for new EVs under $45K
EC launches European Raw Materials Alliance; initial focus on rare earth and magnet value chains

HUBER+SUHNER expands RADOX EV-C pass through system with multi-core cables

02 October 2020

HUBER+SUHNER, a leading supplier of high voltage connectivity solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), unveiled its RADOX EV-C Multi-Core cable system which has been specifically engineered for use with auxiliary devices within Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Designed with the growing trend of electrification in mind, the new EV-C Multi-Core cable system is the latest addition to the RADOX EV-C family, extending the HUBER+SUHNER EV offering beyond standard high voltage power supply.

RealTimeNewsMedia

EV manufacturers need solutions which power not only the vehicle drivetrain, but also electric systems on board. The RADOX EV-C Multi-Core cable system is designed to connect auxiliaries such as electric air conditioning, e-compressors, e-power steering, cabin heaters and e-turbos, that have been integrated into the vehicle architecture.

To optimize cost and time efficiency, the RADOX EV-C Multi-Core uses the same thread interface as the RADOX EV-C Single-Core. This eliminates the need for special interface preparations. Instead, designers can adapt one type of interface for use with both single and multi–core connections.

HUBER+SUHNER is already well-established for developing high voltage solutions for EVs. But we were keen to push our innovation further to provide a solution that connects other high voltage systems on-board. By utilising the same design principle as the Single-Core cable system we have further simplified high voltage connections, delivering a system that allows for effortless integration in the vehicle.

—Robert Weirauch, Product Manager of Connection Systems, Low Frequency Division at HUBER+SUHNER

With a cable system that is validated to automotive standards, the RADOX EV-C Multi-Core guarantees a safe and reliable high voltage connection for vehicles including trucks, buses, trucks and passenger car applications.

Our RADOX EV-C Multi-Core cable system comes with a simple to use gland socket, helping to reduce assembly time significantly. It is also compatible with other HUBER+SUHNER EV products such as RADOX cables and modular high voltage distribution unit (mHVDU), offering the ultimate one-stop shop and a complete high voltage connection system.

—Robert Weirauch

Posted on 02 October 2020 in Electric (Battery), Plug-ins, Vehicle Systems | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)