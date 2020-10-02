HUBER+SUHNER expands RADOX EV-C pass through system with multi-core cables

HUBER+SUHNER, a leading supplier of high voltage connectivity solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), unveiled its RADOX EV-C Multi-Core cable system which has been specifically engineered for use with auxiliary devices within Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Designed with the growing trend of electrification in mind, the new EV-C Multi-Core cable system is the latest addition to the RADOX EV-C family, extending the HUBER+SUHNER EV offering beyond standard high voltage power supply.





EV manufacturers need solutions which power not only the vehicle drivetrain, but also electric systems on board. The RADOX EV-C Multi-Core cable system is designed to connect auxiliaries such as electric air conditioning, e-compressors, e-power steering, cabin heaters and e-turbos, that have been integrated into the vehicle architecture.

To optimize cost and time efficiency, the RADOX EV-C Multi-Core uses the same thread interface as the RADOX EV-C Single-Core. This eliminates the need for special interface preparations. Instead, designers can adapt one type of interface for use with both single and multi–core connections.

HUBER+SUHNER is already well-established for developing high voltage solutions for EVs. But we were keen to push our innovation further to provide a solution that connects other high voltage systems on-board. By utilising the same design principle as the Single-Core cable system we have further simplified high voltage connections, delivering a system that allows for effortless integration in the vehicle. —Robert Weirauch, Product Manager of Connection Systems, Low Frequency Division at HUBER+SUHNER

With a cable system that is validated to automotive standards, the RADOX EV-C Multi-Core guarantees a safe and reliable high voltage connection for vehicles including trucks, buses, trucks and passenger car applications.