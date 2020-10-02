Strasbourg Eurometropole orders 49 Irizar electric buses

CTS (Compagnie des Transports Strasbourgeois) in France has ordered 49 electric zero-emission 12-m Irizar ie new generation buses. These environmentally friendly buses will contribute to the electrification of the Strasbourg bus network.





The vehicles will have 3 doors, 23 seats (4 of which are for people with reduced mobility) and 2 areas for wheelchairs. The buses are charged overnight by trickle charging.

They are accessed by an electric ramp which enables wheelchair users to enter the bus. They will have an AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System) that complies with the R138 standard. Among other features, a protective door for the conductor has been installed.

The batteries installed in the vehicles are developed and manufactured at Irizar e-mobility. The electronics and communications and their main components and systems are also developed by the Irizar Group.

The first vehicles are expected to be delivered by the end of this year.

Irizar’s zero-emission electric vehicles are used in cities such as Amiens, Bayonne, Aix-en-Provence, Marseille and Le Havre; soon they will also be moving through the streets of Orleans. With this new contract, Irizar e-mobility is consolidating its leadership in the demanding French market in battery-operated electric vehicles and is continuing with its firm strategic brand commitment and bespoke projects in France.