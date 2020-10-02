ExxonMobil expands agreement with Global Thermostat; sees promise in CO2 direct air capture technology

ExxonMobil and Global Thermostat (GT) have expanded their joint development agreement following 12 months of technical evaluation to determine the feasibility and potential scalability of Global Thermostat’s technology that captures carbon dioxide directly from the air.

GT believes ExxonMobil’s financial and technological strength will enable it to scale up its carbon removal technology to pull a gigaton of carbon out of the atmosphere and to continue to grow to remove the 40 gigatons of CO 2 per year that the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says is required to avoid irreversible and catastrophic damage to the planet.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change has said that CO 2 capture, use and storage “is a key technology for the decarbonization of the energy sector in the long term. ” In addition, the International Energy Agency recognizes that CO 2 removal is expected to play a “key role” in the energy transition.

Global Thermostat’s CO2 capture uses proprietary amine-based adsorbents to remove CO 2 from the air. These compounds act together like a filter to efficiently capture CO 2 , which can then be stored safely underground, used to make chemicals, consumer products or construction materials.