Daimler Trucks building facilities at Esslingen for fuel-cell pre-production

In June 2020, Daimler Truck AG announced that it was driving forward the series production of fuel cells with Daimler Truck Fuel Cell GmbH & Co. KG. (Earlier post.) Over the past ten years, experts from Daimler built up extensive know-how in this field and have developed production methods and processes.

In close cooperation with their colleagues in Vancouver, Canada, and with the ongoing fuel-cell development activities, the Stuttgart-based experts are transferring that experience to the direct preliminary stage of future series production.

Daimler is investing in new state-of-the-art facilities covering every single process stage of fuel-cell production.

Pre-series production will take place at a new site in Esslingen-Pliensauvorstadt near Stuttgart, which is currently under construction. Operations there are scheduled to start next year.

As already announced in June, the site for subsequent series production will be decided at a later date in the planned joint venture with the future partner, the Volvo Group.