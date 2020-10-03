First BMW electric iX3 comes off production line at BMW Brilliance Automotive in Shenyang, China

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
03 October 2020

The first fully-electric BMW iX3 has left the production line at the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture (BBA) in Shenyang, China. The workforce at the BBA Plant Dadong in Shenyang already celebrated the successful start of production on 29 September 2020.

In addition to intelligent manufacturing and advanced technologies, the BBA production facility in Shenyang is also distinguished by its comprehensive quality management system. A special “zero defect concept” ensures that the globally high market requirements for electric mobility are met.

BBA conducts rigorous testing of everything from the battery to the finished car to guarantee the vehicle safety of the BMW iX3. 128 mechanical tests and 994 software functionality tests ensure the high quality of high-voltage batteries throughout the entire lifecycle. 140 functional tests check every aspect of the vehicle during acceleration, in particular road conditions and on rocky roads. As a result, the BMW iX3 is well-suited for all types of roads and meets the high demands of different driving conditions.

BBA produces the fully-electric BMW iX3 on the same line as the BMW X3 with combustion engine to ensure a high level of efficiency and flexibility in production.

During the entire BMW iX3 project, the BMW Group’s research and production, purchasing and production divisions worked closely with BBA.

