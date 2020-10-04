BYD lands largest ever electric bus order in Finland; 106 buses for Nobina

BYD has entered the Finnish market for the first time after securing an order for 106 buses with Nobina, one of Finland’s and Scandinavia’s largest Public Transport Operators (PTOs).





The order, the largest ever for eBuses in Finland, includes 64 units for Nobina services in Helsinki and 42 units for Nobina’s operation in Turku.

The announcement also signals a triple landmark, with Nobina becoming the first PTO in Europe to order BYD’s latest 50-foot, three-axle low-floor eBus model. A total of 42 of the new vehicles will go into service on Nobina’s operation in Turku, on Finland’s south-west coast, in the summer time 2021.

The new 50-foot model from BYD offers a 47+3 seating capacity and delivers a single-charge range of 400km (approximately 250 miles) under test conditions.

After five years operating the pure-electric BYD brand, Nobina has racked-up more than seven million electric kilometers (over 4.3 million miles), equal to reducing its CO 2 emissions by approximately 7,500-tonnes. The figures make a significant contribution to helping reverse climate change, and highlight BYD’s and Nobina’s commitment to delivering a sustainable transport solution.

Nobina’s fleet order for its Helsinki operation—with deliveries to begin in 2021—includes 20 BYD 40-foot low-floor models and 44 BYD 60-foot articulated models.