Teijin showcasing its mobility technologies and products via new interactive site in response to “new normal” lifestyle

04 October 2020

Teijin Limited is now introducing its mobility technologies and products to enterprise customers via Teijin Mobility Online. The site will enable customers and the company to stimulate creativities and explore innovation opportunities responding to the new normal lifestyle.

Main exhibits include:

  • The Teijin Group’s “PU_PA III” EV concept car. The PU_PA III, an environmentally friendly electric vehicle (EV) concept car, is made entirely of proprietary high-performance materials and technologies developed by the Teijin Group. Such materials, and their various functions for components deployed in connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) applications, will be introduced with 360-degree views.

    Pupa

    PU-PA III

  • AEV Robotics’ concept car. Teijin strives to be a company that supports the society of the future by contributing to SDGs, including by offering solutions for automotive applications and co-developing environmentally friendly zero-emission vehicles with Australian venture company AEV Robotics. Teijin Mobility Online will present AEV Robotics’ concept car incorporating components made with high-performance materials and advanced processing technologies from the Teijin Group, and also AEV Robotics’ concept low-speed electric vehicle (LS-EV).

  • New Tech Zone. Exciting technologies currently under development, such as those for CASE applications, environmentally friendly materials and smart technologies, also will be showcased.

Posted on 04 October 2020 in Electric (Battery), Materials, Weight reduction

