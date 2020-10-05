Black & Veatch joins Center for Hydrogen Safety to help accelerate adoption of low-carbon energy source

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
05 October 2020

Black & Veatch has joined the Center for Hydrogen Safety (CHS), a global nonprofit that supports and promotes the safe handling and use of hydrogen across industrial and consumer applications.

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure.

Efforts to decarbonize the power sector while maintaining a reliable, balanced generation mix remains a goal of the industry. Initial hydrogen turbine projects in Europe have demonstrated the viability of the technology, drawing acclaim for its promise to provide reliable baseload power.

Hydrogen is a rising star in the changing energy landscape, particularly when it comes to pursuing robust decarbonization through renewables. Fully integrating hydrogen into the energy mix will be a complicated endeavor. This will require strong collaboration between engineering leaders such as Black & Veatch, technology integrators, investors, activists and regulators, along with the support of high-impact safety organizations such as CHS.

—Mario Azar, president of Black & Veatch’s power business

With help from advances in battery storage, hydrogen is widely expected to make a star turn over the next decade, particularly as “gray hydrogen”—derived from fossil fuels such as oil, natural gas and coal—slowly gives way to “green hydrogen” produced with renewable energy.

