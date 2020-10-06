Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Hino Trucks announces Project Z for Class 4-8 zero emission trucks; fuel-cell and battery-electric
Fuel cell company Loop Energy announces China approval for fuel cell bus

Hyundai to launch XCIENT Fuel Cell truck, reveal fuel cell commercial vehicle roadmap next week

06 October 2020

Hyundai Motor Company will host a digital premiere event for the launch of XCIENT Fuel Cell, a fuel cell heavy-duty truck (earlier post), on 14 October. At the event, leaders of Hyundai’s Commercial Vehicle Business Division and Fuel Cell Center will introduce the eco-friendly fuel cell truck and their roadmap for clean commercial mobility.

Large-43403-HyundaiMotorSharesFuelCellCommercialVehicleRoadmapLaunchesXCIENTFuelCellTruckatDigitalEvent

Earlier in July, Hyundai shipped XCIENT Fuel Cell to customers in Switzerland as part of Hyundai Motor’s plan to roll out a total of 1,600 fuel cell electric commercial vehicles by 2025.

XCIENT Fuel Cell is equipped with a 350-bar 32-kg hydrogen tank that provides around 400 km of driving range with a full trailer in tow. Fueling time to full charging takes approximately 8~20 minutes and this truck can carry a load comparable to a diesel truck.

It also provides various safety and convenience features such as Front Collision-avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), smartphone mirroring and wireless charging.

Posted on 06 October 2020 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)