Allison Transmission launches new electric axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks: eGen Power

Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems, launched eGen Power, Allison’s new series of fully integrated electric axles.

The eGen Power product family, previously referred to as AXE for trucks, will be the second product offering under the recently announced Allison eGen portfolio of fully electric and electric hybrid propulsion solutions.





Allison will launch the eGen Power 100D, capable of a 23,000 lb /10,400 kg gross axle weight ratio (GAWR), as the first electric axle variant within the eGen Power series of products. eGen Power electric axles will be manufactured in Allison’s recently completed 110,000 square foot electric axle development and manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The eGen Power 100D features two electric motors capable of generating 200 kW of continuous power each, or 400 kW in total, with a peak combined power of 550 kW. The eGen Power 100D also integrates a two-speed transmission into the central housing.

The two-speed transmission facilitates a high starting gradeability, top speed and efficiency as well as an optional differential lock. This efficiency advantage translates to increased range capability or a reduction in battery pack size, optimising the economic value the eGen Power electric axles deliver.

These advantages are why Hino Trucks and Hexagon Purus chose to integrate the Allison eGen Power 100D into the Hino XL7 truck most recently showcased during the Project Z zero emission vehicle development program announcement by Hino Trucks. (Earlier post.)