US and the Netherlands to collaborate on hydrogen production and infrastructure

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) and the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy’s Directorate General for Climate and Energy issued a statement of intent (SOI) to collaborate on collecting, analyzing, and sharing information on hydrogen production and infrastructure technologies.

Through this effort, real-world data from hydrogen applications will be gathered to guide both organizations’ future hydrogen research and development (R&D) and demonstration activities.

As part of this SOI, EERE and DOE’s Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) will leverage technical expertise and equipment and facilities at DOE’s National Labs to validate the performance and durability of electrolyzers. An additional focus area will cover lessons learned and harmonization of safety, codes and standards in emerging areas such as hydrogen and natural gas blending.

Eric Wiebes, the Netherlands’ Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, sent a letter to the Dutch Parliament in March 2020 and advocated for an active international policy to reduce sustainable hydrogen costs and to create new international partnerships.

This new strategic cooperation between the US and the Netherlands on hydrogen will foster cooperation between Dutch and American practitioners in hydrogen research, industrial demonstrations to scale-up, regions and ports, innovative small and medium enterprises, and start-ups. Together with our excellent partners in the US and at DOE, our objectives are to boost necessary cost reductions for producers and consumers and to create first mover and job opportunities in new hydrogen value chains. I foresee a growth model, starting now with a focus on aligning necessary innovations in offshore wind, electrolyzer systems, and new industrial demand; in the future, other important sectors may be included in our mutually beneficial cooperation efforts. —Sandor Gaastra, the Director General for Climate and Energy

The announcement supports DOE’s comprehensive energy strategy and commitment to energy innovation through international collaboration. The United States’ and the Netherlands’ activities under this cooperation will be coordinated through existing global hydrogen partnerships in which both countries participate, including the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE), the International Energy Agency, Mission Innovation, the Clean Energy Ministerial, and the Hydrogen Energy Ministerial.