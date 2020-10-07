Metropole Rennes to buy 92 electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro buses

The Metropole Rennes has signed a declaration of intention to buy 92 Mercedes-Benz eCitaro fully electric city buses. The planned order consists of 59 articulated and 33 solo buses. They are due to be delivered between 2022 and 2025. This marks the largest order outside of Germany for the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro since production began.

The energy storage batteries for the Rennes city buses are built with eight latest-generation lithium-ion battery packs. Pantographs enable intermediate charging outside the depot and thus extend the range. The safety equipment of the buses includes Preventive Brake Assist, the automatic braking assistance system, and Sideguard Assist.

Rennes is the capital of the French region Brittany. More than 200,000 inhabitants live inside the city, and when the suburbs are included there are approximately 400,000 people. The city’s public transport network includes a fully automatic subway, about 70 bus routes, school bus services and also bicycles and electric bikes for hire. Rennes wants its bus fleet to be completely electrified by 2030.

Mercedes-Benz introduced the eCitaro in 2018 with fully-electric drive. Recently Mercedes-Benz extended the Citaro family with the articulated eCitaro G. The new eCitaro G is the first city bus in its category in the world to be equipped with solid-state batteries. These batteries have a very high energy density—around 25% greater than the coming generation of traditional lithium-ion batteries with liquid electrolyte. The new battery technology with an energy content of 441 kWh each is available both for the articulated bus and the solo bus.

The articulated bus has a range of up to 220 kilometers in favorable conditions with average demands on speed, topography and load along with straightforward climatic conditions. In the winter with the heating in operation, the eCitaro G covers an impressive 170 kilometers.

Mercedes-Benz supplies the bus to customers’ specifications: the eCitaro is based on a highly flexible module concept of solo and articulated bus, and with a range of batteries and charge technologies.