JR East, Hitachi and Toyota to develop hybrid hydrogen fuel cell railway vehicles; HYBARI

East Japan Railway Company (JR East), Hitachi, Ltd., and Toyota Motor Corporation have entered into an agreement to collaborate on development of test railway vehicles equipped with hybrid systems that use hydrogen powered fuel cells and storage batteries as their source of electricity.

The partners will combine their railway and automotive technologies: JR East’s railway vehicle design and manufacturing technologies; Hitachi’s railway hybrid drive system technologies developed with JR East; and Toyota’s technologies acquired through development of the Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle and the SORA fuel cell bus.

Together, they will create hybrid (fuel cell) test vehicles with the aim of achieving the high-power output control necessary to drive railway vehicles.





The test will use two cars of the FV-E991 series combined in one unit.

The main circuit storage battery is charged by electric power from the fuel cell device and by capturing and converting energy to electric power using regenerative braking. The hybrid drive system supplies the electric power to the traction motors from both the fuel cell device and the main circuit storage battery, controlling the movement of the wheels.

Maximum speed of the train will be 100 km/h, with acceleration of 2.3 km/h/s. Range will be approximately 140 km.





Workings of the fuel cell hybrid system. The test system will comprise two 1C2m inverters; four 95 kW traction motors; four 60 kW fuel cell stacks; two 120 kWh Li-ion battery packs; and hydrogen storage consisting of 51L × 5 tanks × 4 units at 70 MPa.

The project is named HYBARI (HYdrogen-HYBrid Advanced Rail vehicle for Innovation).