Leclanché to supply battery storage system for two hybrid-powered ferries

Swiss shipbuilding company Shiptec AG, based in Lucerne, and Siemens Energy SRL, Milan, have selected Leclanché to supply energy storage systems for two new hybrid-powered vessels that will operate on Lake Geneva. The two ships, each with a capacity of 700 passengers, will replace existing diesel-powered vessels and will be used to transport passengers between Switzerland and France with projected completion dates of 2022 and 2023.

Leclanché’s Marine Rack System (MRS), powered by the company’s proprietary lithium-ion cell batteries, was developed especially for the maritime industry and will reduce the ships’ consumption of fossil fuels by 40%.

In its fast-growing eTransport Solutions business, Leclanché is the supplier of choice for several leading maritime transport companies, helping merchant fleets to adapt to new regulations for approaching ports and moorings, and drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Among others, Leclanché battery systems equip the Danish ship Ellen, the world's most powerful all-electric ferry, and commercial vessels from the Italian company Grimaldi, manufactured by the Norwegian shipbuilder Kongsberg. The first of the nine ships ordered by Grimaldi is currently undergoing sea trials.

The battery systems supplied by Leclanché use high-energy G-NMC lithium-ion cells with unique safety features, including a bi-cellular laminate design and ceramic separators. Designed to be safe, the MRS has undergone numerous fire propagation tests and is DNV-GL certified. With redundant fire detection systems, hot gas extraction channels and the choice of two integrated fire suppression systems (foam or watermist based) the risk of fire propagration has been reduced to zero.

The water mist system integrates easily with existing water based fire suppression systems. IP65 ingress protection allows the MRS to operate reliably in hostile marine environments. The MRS is available in multiple rack heights including: 3, 6, 9 and 10 module variants. These can used with 4s8p, 8s4p and 16s2p module configurations and connected in series to make a pack of any voltage up to 1100 volts and of any capacity.

The project has received the DNV-GL Type Approval Certificate and the DNV-GL Product Certificate. The company develops and manufactures its own graphite/NMC (lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide) and LTO (lithium titanate oxide) batteries.